By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, April 10 Roughly six weeks after the
sequestration budget cuts became official, White House employees
are about to feel the impact first-hand.
The entire White House staff will be hit by the cuts in the
coming months, beginning with the first pay period in May.
Four of the 11 divisions of the Executive Office of the
President (EOP) - including the White House, the vice
president's office and the budget office - have issued furlough
notices to their employees, said a White House aide who asked
not to be named.
The various divisions of the executive office have been
handling their cuts independently from each other. While it is
unclear how many days will be lost by which division, employees
in the EOP components are expected to have between three and 10
days of furloughs over three to seven months.
"All of this means that every EOP employee is dealing with
the consequences both in their own lives and in their ability to
do their job," the aide said.
The White House confirmed in early April that 480 employees
of the Office of Management and Budget would be furloughed as a
result of the sequestration.
The $85 billion in across-the-board budget cuts were
initially designed to be so severe that Republicans and
Democrats would be forced to come together and find an agreement
to avert them.