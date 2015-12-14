Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Dec 14 U.S. President Barack Obama would like to see Congress make investments in renewable energy in its omnibus spending bill, though final details of the funding measure would be up to lawmakers, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the administration continues to oppose any legislation that would lift the ban on exports of U.S. crude oil.
The White House does not condone or oppose any sort of "potential trade" on the two issues, Earnest added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.