WASHINGTON Feb 20 In the latest dire warning
about the effects of automatic government spending cuts known
as the "sequester," an Obama administration official said on
Wednesday that not even the White House's own operations will be
spared.
"The Executive Office of the President is subject to the
sequester, and we anticipate significant disruption to our
operations and mission, which could include furloughs," said the
official, who did not provide further details.
President Barack Obama has been sounding the alarm about the
impact of the $85 billion in automatic across-the-board
government spending cuts set to take effect on March 1.
The White House has talked about potential layoffs for a
broad spectrum of federal employees such as emergency workers,
preschool teachers and meat inspectors to illustrate the impact,
part of an effort to spur congressional Republicans to negotiate
with Democrats to avert the cuts.
Some analysts have said the fears are overplayed and expect
few immediate outward signs of the cuts on March 1.