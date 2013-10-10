By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama is
willing to sign a "clean" bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling -
one that does not include policy demands - but it is not yet
clear what House Republicans are proposing, White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.
"The president is happy that cooler heads at least seem to
be prevailing in the House," Carney said, responding to news on
Thursday that House Republicans are working on a short-term
extension of the debt ceiling.
"We haven't seen a bill yet," Carney said.