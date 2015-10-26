WASHINGTON Oct 26 The Obama administration continues to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise deal on the federal budget and U.S. debt limit, the White House said on Monday.

"Not everything ... has been agreed to. That means that nothing at this point has been agreed to. We continue to urge Republicans to continue to engage constructively with Democrats to identify common ground," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a regular news briefing.

Earnest declined to comment on a report that progress had been made in the talks. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)