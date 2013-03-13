By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Barack Obama is
looking for ways to restart popular tours of the White House to
allow certain groups such as students to visit.
"What I'm asking them is are there ways, for example, for us
to accommodate school groups, you know, who may have traveled
here with some bake sales. Can we make sure that kids ... can
still come to tour?" Obama told ABC News in an interview on
Tuesday and aired on Wednesday.
The White House earlier said it had to suspend the tours
this month in the wake of mandated across-the-board spending
cuts known as "sequestration." The move saves the government
about $74,000 a week.
Trips to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are particularly popular
in the spring as waves of school groups and other tourists
descend upon the nation's capital to visit monuments and other
Washington buildings and attend the annual National Cherry
Blossom Festival.
Republicans decried the cancellations as a way for the
administration to spin the cuts to push Obama's position in the
budget debate. Some students have pleaded to be allowed to come,
making their case in videos posted on-line and on social
networking websites.
But Obama said the cancellations were an unfortunate result
of the automatic budget cuts, which took effect early this month
after Congress and he failed to agree on alternative ways to
stem rising deficits.
"I'm always amused when people on the one hand say 'The
sequester doesn't mean anything and the administration's
exaggerating its effects,' and then whatever the specific
effects are, they yell and scream and say, 'Why are you doin'
that?'" Obama told ABC.
The White House earlier said the Secret Service, which
handles presidential security and is involved in the tours,
offered various options to deal with sequester-related cuts
ranging from canceling tours to furloughs and cuts in overtime.
Obama told ABC the decision was up to the agency, not the
White House, and furloughs would have meant up to 10 percent pay
cuts for staffers losing days of work and pay.
He said the tours also underscore the need for lawmakers to
come up with a more sensible budget rather than across-the-board
cuts that chop "arbitrary stuff."
"There are consequences to Congress not having come up with
a more sensible way to reduce the deficit," he said.