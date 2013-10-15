WASHINGTON Oct 15 The White House dismissed the
latest fiscal proposal offered by Republicans who control the
House of Representatives on Tuesday, calling it a partisan
attempt to appease a small group of Tea Party conservatives.
With time running out toward a Thursday deadline to avert a
historic U.S. debt default, House Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Washington, proposed an alternative to a Senate
plan that would affect Obama's signature healthcare law.
White House spokesman Amy Brundage said Obama has vowed
repeatedly that lawmakers "don't get to demand ransom for
fulfilling their basic responsibilities to pass a budget and pay
the nation's bills."
"Unfortunately, the latest proposal from House Republicans
does just that in a partisan attempt to appease a small group of
Tea Party Republicans who forced the government shutdown in the
first place," she said.
Brundage said Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have
been working in a good-faith effort to end the fiscal stalemate
and "it's time for the House to do the same."