WASHINGTON Oct 16 For government workers who
have been out of work for nearly two weeks during the partial
shutdown of the U.S. government, reduced paychecks have meant
scrambling to talk to creditors and find ways to pay for basic
expenses.
Last Friday was the first payday of the shutdown for
hundreds of thousands federal workers, and the furloughed
employees were not paid for nearly half of a two-week period
after many government operations shut down as the new fiscal
year began on Oct. 1.
Among those furloughed was Sam Nevarez, a human resources
trainer for the U.S. Forest Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico,
who said he is very concerned about upcoming bills.
"It's been very hard because based on when we were
furloughed and the pay period, it's about half my check, and
that doesn't pay the bills," Nevarez told Reuters.
"I've been trying to work with my creditors and the mortgage
company to try to see if I can push back payments without
penalties, and that doesn't seem to be working."
Government workers' checks are likely to be miniscule on the
next Friday payday, this week, even if the shutdown ends as
expected with congressional votes on a deal late Wednesday.
What is now the third-longest government shutdown in U.S.
history began after Republicans in the House of Representatives
sought to tie government funding measures to a plan to delay or
defund President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
Democrats refused to negotiate on "Obamacare," and the
impasse expanded to include a debate about avoiding default by
raising the country's looming debt ceiling.
U.S. Treasury data show $2.66 billion in federal salary
payments for Oct. 11, down from about $3 billion the Treasury
usually pays out for federal salaries every other Friday.
Most civilian government agencies get paid on this biweekly
schedule, which reflects the first five days of the shutdown.
The General Services Administration, the Department of the
Interior and parts of the Department of Defense issued payments
on Friday.
As of Friday, the Treasury had paid out a total of $4.92
billion in federal salaries for its most recent fiscal year,
which began Oct. 1. As of the same Friday last year, the total
stood at $6.78 billion, Treasury data show.
The Senate deal to end the shutdown includes a plan to
restore missed pay to furloughed workers once the government
reopens, but it's unclear when those payments would be made.
'NOTHING' IN NEXT CHECK
Nevarez, president of the local unit of the National
Federation of Federal Employees union, said he was looking for
loans to pay his mortgage and "to cover the cost of basically
living."
Nevarez said he has worked for the federal government for
seven years and never expected an extended furlough.
"The next check is going to be nothing, because there's no
hours to put in," he explained.
"I'm at this time looking at loans, (and) I'm trying to get
loans just to survive. It's completely unfair because we're
public servants."
He added that he has heard of other federal workers who
applied unsuccessfully for unemployment benefits.
Jessica Mahalingappa, a furloughed federal worker, said she
applied for unemployment benefits in Maryland. Her husband's pay
has not been jeopardized because he is not a federal employee.
But Mahalingappa said she has been cutting back on shopping,
and cooking at home more. She also said her time off work was
"frustrating" because if she had known she would be furloughed
this long she might have gone to visit family out of town or
started some household projects.
She said she is worried that the furloughs will demoralize
federal employees. "Public-sector employees tend to be motivated
by a sense of mission," she said.
Nevarez painted a starker picture.
"Tomorrow I'm going to go into the human services office to
apply for food stamps because that's going to help me offset
some costs," he said this week. "In all my life I've never had
to ask for any kind of assistance."
"It's that or look for another job, basically."