By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The Obama administration is
asking Congress to fix a 2012 bill that left a World Bank agency
out of a list of 12 international financial institutions that
could receive U.S. support to promote development in Myanmar.
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) promotes
foreign direct investment in emerging markets by protecting
private investors from various forms of political risk.
"Because of this technical problem, the United States is
still required to oppose guarantees provided by MIGA for private
investment in Burma," the Obama administration said in its
budget request submitted on Tuesday to Congress for fiscal 2015,
which begins Oct. 1.
With only 130 employees, MIGA is one of the smallest
institutions within the World Bank. More than 10,000 people work
for the main World Bank unit and over 3,000 people at the
International Finance Corporation, its private sector lending
arm.
According to the U.S. budget request, several MIGA projects
are planned for Myanmar that the United States would be forced
to oppose because of the error.
Congress for years banned the United States from backing any
development loans to the Southeast Asian nation, which was ruled
by a military junta accused of human rights violations.
But after five decades in power, the military government
stepped aside and the country launched a series of economic and
political reforms, prompting a rapid rapprochement with
Washington.