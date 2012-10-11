WASHINGTON Oct 11 Goldman Sachs chief
executive, Lloyd Blankfein, became the latest big-name business
leader to pledge to pay steeper tax - 5 percent, he said - in
exchange for a long-term bipartisan deal in Congress to keep the
country from falling off the "fiscal cliff."
Blankfein is part of a group of corporate executives who
have raised nearly $30 million to support a deal to avoid the
so-called cliff - about $600 billion in tax hikes and spending
cuts set to take effect at the end of the year.
Asked if he would pay 5 percent more in taxes if it became
necessary for Congress to reach a deal, he said "I don't know
anybody who wouldn't."
Blankfein, who characterized his political views as "center
left," was interviewed Thursday along with Erskine Bowles and
Alan Simpson on CNBC.
Simpson and Bowles are co-chairs of a bipartisan commission
established by President Barack Obama that in December, 2010
came up with a comprehensive proposal to tame deficits. While
the commission's report is now held up by Democrats and
Republicans as a model, it was never translated into law. Obama
did not act on it, which some criticized as a missed
opportunity, but others say was wise since House Republicans had
voted against it on the panel.
Despite the push for a broad deficit-cutting deal to avoid
the fiscal cliff, Congress has put off any decisions until after
the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
That will leave lawmakers only a few weeks to act before the
automatic cuts and tax increases are triggered under a budget
law passed by Congress in 2011.