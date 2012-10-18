WASHINGTON Oct 18 Top finance executives on
Thursday urged the Obama administration and Congress to stop
automatic fiscal austerity measures from kicking in at year-end
but did not propose fresh ideas for replacing those harsh budget
and tax measures.
"The consequences of inaction ... would be grave," members
of the Financial Services Forum, an industry trade association,
wrote to President Barack Obama and members of Congress in a
letter released on Thursday.
The letter was signed by 15 top executives of some of
largest U.S. and global financial services companies, including
Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs.
If the White House and Congress fail to prevent them, $1.2
trillion in across-the-board spending cuts would start to take
effect Jan. 2 and tax cuts enacted under former President George
W. Bush would expire on Dec. 31.
Lawmakers set up the year-end deadline as a spur to achieve
a broader deficit reduction package but failed to reach such a
deal. As the end of the year has drawn nearer, independent
policymakers such as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke have
warned that failure to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff" would
sharply contract economic growth in an already fragile recovery.
With a presidential election leaving the political landscape
uncertain, no action is expected until after the ballots have
been counted on Nov. 6.
That lack of action in light of the looming threat is
causing anxiety in the business community.
Last month, chief executives of some of the largest U.S.
companies also urged Congress to step up efforts to avert the
fiscal cliff.
In mid-November, Congress is scheduled to begin a
post-election legislative session that will consider whether to
extend all or most of the Bush-era income tax cuts, as well as
several other expiring tax measures. It also will weigh whether
to replace the across-the-board spending cuts with more targeted
reductions that might be less detrimental to economic growth.