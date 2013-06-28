By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 28 Fitch Ratings on Friday
affirmed the United States' top level credit rating at AAA but
held the outlook at negative, saying still-elevated debt levels
leave the country vulnerable to shocks without more deficit
reduction.
The affirmation reflects strong economic and credit
fundamentals, the firm said in a statement. In addition, Fitch
cited the decline in the federal budget deficit to levels
"consistent with debt stabilization."
U.S. market reaction was muted by the late hour of the
announcement. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
briefly dipped immediately after the news but quickly returned
to their prior level of 2.48 percent.
Fitch said it will conduct a further review of the credit
rating by the end of 2013, although it technically now has until
June of next year to do so under its existing guidelines.
"The outlook remains negative due to continuing uncertainty
over the prospect for additional deficit-reduction measures
necessary ... over the medium to long term," Fitch said.
Fitch also said the negative outlook reflects "near-term
risks associated with the expiration of federal appropriations
authority at the end of the current fiscal year" Sept. 30.
Fitch highlighted the diversity of the U.S. economy, its
"extraordinary monetary and exchange rate flexibility," global
reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar as well as the depth
and liquidity of its financial markets as underpinnings for the
top credit rating.
"Fitch's current assessment is that the economic recovery is
gaining traction as the headwinds from private sector debt
deleveraging ease. This is underpinned by a pick-up in the
housing market and gradual decline in unemployment," the firm
said.
In August, 2011, rival ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut
the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA. On June 10, S&P
revised its outlook on the credit to stable from negative,
removing the near-term threat of a downgrade because of an
improving economic and fiscal outlook.
Moody's Investors Service holds the U.S. rating at Aaa with
a negative outlook, a position it has held since August 2011.
FISCAL IMPROVEMENT
On May 14, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said
the U.S. federal budget deficit is shrinking faster than
expected, and forecast this fiscal year would end with the
smallest shortfall since 2008.
The CBO slashed the deficit forecast for the current fiscal
year by $203 billion from its February estimate of $642
billion,.
Fitch said deficit reduction got a boost from a budget deal
struck by Congress on New Year's Day 2013 to head off $600
billion in automatic spending cuts and tax increases.
Fitch expects gross debt level of the federal government to
stabilize next year and over the rest of the decade at around 74
percent of gross domestic product. It expects the general
government debt, which includes state and local governments, to
stabilize at 107 percent of GDP over the same time period.
Both debt levels are below thresholds Fitch had identified
as inconsistent with the U.S. retaining its AAA status. The
threshold it set for federal debt was 80 percent, with a 110
percent threshold for general government gross debt levels.
In May, the CBO said a U.S. debt limit increase may not be
needed until November, easing fears of a summer debt-limit
showdown in the U.S. Congress. When S&P made its historic
decision to cut the U.S. credit rating two years ago it cited
political brinksmanship and gridlock in Washington for delaying
an otherwise routine raising of the nation's debt ceiling.
"Fitch assumes that even in the unlikely event that the debt
limit is not raised in a timely fashion, there is sufficient
political will and capacity to ensure that Treasury securities
will continue to be honored in full and on time," the firm cited
as one of its key assumptions.