WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday it is investigating a charter
flight MD-83 carrying the University of Michigan men's
basketball team that slid off the runway at a suburban Detroit
airport, sustaining extensive damage.
The plane aborted takeoff in high winds at 2:55 p.m., and
after strong braking slid off the runway, the school said in a
statement. The plane was safely evacuated and everyone is safe,
the statement added. The FAA said the plane was bound for
Washington-Dulles International Airport, near the location of
the Big Ten basketball Tournament.
