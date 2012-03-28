* CEO Barger: pilot showed no earlier signs of a problem
* Airline will conduct review of incident
* Pilot was a "consummate professional" -Barger
* Passenger says on-board restraints failed
By Susan Heavey
March 28 The CEO of JetBlue said on
Wednesday he personally knows the pilot whose erratic behavior
led to a diverted flight and that there were no earlier signs of
problems, although the airline will review its procedures after
the incident.
A JetBlue flight bound for Las Vegas from New York had to
make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday after
what passengers described as chaos mid-flight when Captain
Clayton Osbon was locked out of the cockpit.
Passenger video of the situation shows Osbon ranting about
Israel and Iran, among other things.
JetBlue CEO Dave Barger described it as a medical situation
that turned into a security one. He said he did not think anyone
from the company has since talked to Osbon.
"The captain's now in the hands of medical care, obviously,
under the custody of the FBI," Barger said told NBC's "Today"
program.
"I've known the captain personally for a long period of time
and there's been no indication of this at all," Barger said,
adding that the pilot was a "consummate professional."
Barger said, "We'll always take a look at procedures ... but
I'm very confident about our procedures, the industry's
procedures."
He credited the training of another pilot and other cabin
crew staff in handling the situation on the flight which had 135
passengers.
Passengers described a chaotic mid-flight scene in which a
man in a JetBlue uniform, apparently locked out of the cockpit,
began banging on the door and demanding to be let inside.
Tony Antolino, a passenger on the flight who helped subdue
the pilot, said the plastic restraints on board were flimsy and
systematically failed. Passengers on the flight were rattled,
and several had to restrain the pilot after his meltdown by
sitting on him.
"They did not work, they failed," Antolino told NBC,
speaking from Las Vegas. "We had to use seatbelt extenders,
people's belts and physically our hands to try and restrain the
guy."
Asked if he would review company procedures following the
incident, Barger said: "Absolutely, but not just that, but also
the entire event ... within JetBlue and also the industry."
The Federal Aviation Administration cited an "onboard
medical emergency" as the reason for the diversion, and said
preliminary information showed the co-pilot became concerned
that the captain had "exhibited erratic behavior during the
flight."
"The captain had exited the cockpit during the flight, after
which the co-pilot locked the door," the statement said. "When
the captain attempted to enter the locked cockpit,he was subdued
by passengers."
The incident was the second one involving erratic behavior
by a JetBlue crew member since August 2010, when a flight
attendant bolted from a plane by deploying and sliding down the
inflatable emergency chute following an altercation with a
passenger.
(Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)