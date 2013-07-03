By Susan Cornwell
| ASHBURN, Va., July 2
ASHBURN, Va., July 2 U.S. government safety
investigators on Tuesday stood by their report on the 1996 crash
of TWA Flight 800 that said faulty wiring likely caused the
plane to explode, ahead of the airing of a documentary that
suggests a missile may have brought down the plane.
The investigators from the National Transportation Safety
Board (NTSB) said they had ruled out bombs or missiles during
their four-year probe into the crash. The NTSB's August 2000
report found the Boeing 747 broke apart and plunged into the
Atlantic Ocean because of an explosion in the center fuel tank,
likely caused by a spark from faulty wiring.
"I'm totally convinced there was no bomb or missile," James
Wildey, a retired NTSB investigator, told reporters while
showing them the reconstructed fuselage of the plane at the NTSB
Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia.
TWA's New York-to-Paris Flight 800 crashed into the sea near
New York's Long Island on July 17, 1996 a few minutes after
takeoff, killing all 230 people on board. The missile theory was
one of many initially investigated by the U.S. government after
a number of witnesses said they saw a streak of light move
toward the plane before it crashed.
But the NTSB concluded that the witness descriptions of the
streak of light "were consistent with the airplane in crippled
flight" after it had exploded at 13,700 feet (4,176 meters),
Joseph Kolly, director of the NTSB's office of Research and
Engineering, said on Tuesday.
Last month, the NTSB announced it was reviewing a petition
to reconsider its findings on the crash. The petition was signed
by Henry Hughes, a retired senior NTSB investigator who is one
of six former members of the crash investigation team featured
in the new film about the jumbo jet tragedy.
The EPIX entertainment network says it will air the film,
"TWA Flight 800" by Kristina Borjesson, on the July 17
anniversary of the crash.
"I think the witness statements, the physical evidence and
other facts clearly show there was an explosion external to the
aircraft, not the center fuel tank," Hughes told reporters on
Tuesday after the NTSB briefing.
He said the NTSB had wrongly discounted witness statements,
radar data, explosive traces and holes in the fuselage that
pointed to an external explosion such as a bomb or missile.
Further, Hughes said, there had been irregularities during
the investigation - "people breaking into the hanger in the wee
hours of the morning" - as well as a lack of cooperation and
communication between the NTSB and the FBI, which also
investigated the crash.
Hughes said he had raised these concerns years ago and
subsequently was moved from the aviation to highway
investigations before he retired.
NTSB investigators declined to comment on Hughes' petition
on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the board said that it would be at
least three months from the receipt of the petition June 19
before the NTSB decided whether to reconsider its conclusions.
NTSB investigators spent much of the afternoon with
reporters on Tuesday painstakingly going over the details of
their probe, which they described as exhaustive.
"We covered more than enough. We went to the Nth degree and
then some," Kolly said. He said there had not been physical
damage to materials on the plane consistent with an explosive
device or missile.
Kolly was a fire and explosives investigator in the TWA
Flight 800 probe.
Asked about supposed friction with the FBI during the
investigation, Kolly said the FBI had conducted interviews
differently than the NTSB by asking "leading" questions of
witnesses, but that this had not harmed the investigation. The
FBI closed its criminal investigation of the crash in 1997 with
no findings of criminal activity.
Matt Ziemkiewicz, whose sister Jill was a TWA flight
attendant killed in the crash, said he was unhappy about the
petition to reconsider the NTSB findings.
"I was convinced by the NTSB findings when the report came
out," he told reporters outside the NTSB training center.
"Hearing talk of a movie coming out and reigniting conspiracy
theories that we as family members heard about years ago is ...
opening up old wounds."
