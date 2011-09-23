* Program due to expire Sept. 30, end of fiscal year
* Extension caught up in larger congressional fight
* Could imperil mortgages in flood zones nationwide
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The federal program that
insures homes against flood damage expires next Friday and is
at risk of not being renewed, even as an early fall storm
threatens to inundate much of the northeastern United States
yet again.
Industry executives say that if the National Flood
Insurance Program lapses, it would become all but impossible to
get a mortgage in flood zones across the country until the
program is revived.
Insurers and lobbyists are due to meet Friday to strategize
on getting an extension passed by next week, though there is
little optimism something would happen in time.
The NFIP has 5.57 million policies in force nationwide,
insuring $1.25 trillion in property, which would remain in
place even if the program is not extended.
Yet the program is also struggling with an unsustainable
debt load. A bill to reform the NFIP overwhelmingly passed the
House of Representatives this summer, but a competing reform
bill has made little headway in the Senate. [ID:nN1E77S120]
In the meantime, the program has continued on a series of
annual extensions, the last of which expires Sept. 30. A
short-term extension is part of the broader government funding
bill the House passed early Friday, but Democrats have said the
bill has no chance in the Senate. [ID:nS1E78L2D3]
"I would have thought surely we wouldn't be going down this
path again," said Patty Templeton-Jones, vice president of
operations and principal NFIP coordinator at Fidelity National
Indemnity Insurance Co., which is the largest writer of flood
insurance policies in the United States. The NFIP uses private
insurance companies to write and administer policies on its
behalf, paying them a fee for the service.
"This is absolutely getting ridiculous," she said. "We are
at this point preparing for a lapse."
In certain designated flood areas, flood insurance is
mandatory as a condition of mortgages and other loans.
According to informal guidance issued by the Federal Reserve in
early 2010, during a lapse period lenders can still make loans
on properties that are required to have flood insurance, even
if that insurance is not available.
But Templeton-Jones said that is almost certain not to
happen, notwithstanding the Fed's permission.
"They won't take the risk at all," she said. "There may be
some small ones that may be willing to do that but the vast
majority won't put themselves at risk like that."
The debate comes as the northeastern United States, which
is just now drying out and starting to recover from Hurricane
Irene last month, prepares to be slammed again.
The National Weather Service said Friday that areas from
North Carolina to Massachusetts were at risk of flooding this
weekend, and AccuWeather reported that the storm was already
dropping more than 2 inches of rain an hour in spots.
