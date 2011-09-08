* 130,000 evacuated in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland
* Remnants of Tropical Storm Lee dump torrents of rain
* Region earlier socked by flooding from Hurricane Irene
(Updates evacuation totals)
By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 8 Relentless rain spawned by
the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee caused major flooding in the
eastern United States on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of
about 130,000 people in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland and
swamping homes and businesses all the way up to New England.
Some 65,000 people were evacuated from Wilkes-Barre, a city
in northeastern Pennsylvania, and another 35,000 people were
evacuated in surrounding counties, authorities said. At least
three people died in Pennsylvania due to the flooding.
Rivers and creeks already swollen by Hurricane Irene, which
caused flooding in late August, threatened communities
throughout the region thanks to torrential rain from a weather
system that earlier soaked the U.S. Gulf Coast and tested the
flood defenses of New Orleans.
"Almost every town along the Susquehanna River has
experienced flooding," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett said.
About 20,000 residents of Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania
border, were ordered to evacuate, New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo said. There were more evacuations in Broome, Schenectady
and Schoharie counties in New York, authorities said.
Residents of Havre de Grace, with a population of about
11,000, and other Maryland towns also were ordered to evacuate,
authorities said.
A state of emergency was declared in Pennsylvania's capital
Harrisburg, hit by 12 inches (30 cm) of rain.
Residents were warned of flooding conditions in states from
Virginia up the East Coast to Massachusetts. Highways were
closed and rail service stopped by flooding.
At Wilkes-Barre, the river was expected to crest at 40.7
feet (12.4 meters) later in the day and levies are built to
withstand waters up to 41 feet (12.5 meters).
"Our number one priority is protecting lives and getting
people out of harm's way," Luzerne County Commissioner Stephen
Urban said.
In the Philadelphia area, flooding, mudslides and rock
slides closed some of the busiest commuter highways, including
the Schuylkill Expressway and U.S. Route 1, authorities said.
Railways were also shut because of flooding, including four
heavily traveled commuter lines run by the Southeast
Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA). Amtrak shut rail
service west of the New York capital Albany.
Weather forecaster Evan Myers said, "The combination of
previous record rainfall, current tropical downpours from Lee,
urban development and an already fragile watershed will lead to
historic flooding in part of the Northeast this week."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Lovering in Pittsburgh,
Holly McKenna in Albany and John Rondy in Milwaukee; Editing by
Barbara Goldberg and Will Dunham)