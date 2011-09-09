* Flooding persists in Pennsylvania, other states

* Swollen Susquehanna River crests in city of Wilkes-Barre

* River waters toxic mess after washing out sewage plants

By Paul Eckert

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept 9 The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee eased their grip on Friday on Pennsylvania and other eastern U.S. states but communities were under up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of flooding amid warnings that river water had been turned toxic by swamped sewage processing plants.

At least five people were killed in Pennsylvania and Virginia and more than 130,000 people were evacuated on Thursday in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.

The swollen Susquehanna River crested in the hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre before dawn at 38.8 feet (11.8 meters), with no breach of levees built to withstand 41 feet of water (12.5 meters), officials said.

"This level will go down in the record books as the second highest crest, falling short of the record flood stage of 40.9 feet (12.4 meters) set by (Hurricane) Agnes in 1972," meteorologist Meghan Evans said on Accuweather.com.

Heavy rainfall ended over much of the region but spotty downpours were predicted throughout the day, according to meteorologist Alex Sosnowski on Accuweather.com.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett told residents to steer clear of the river waters, which were turned into a toxic mess after flooding washed out 10 sewage processing plants.

National Guard troops went house to house in a search and rescue mission in West Pittston, a nearly submerged town without levees.

Rising rivers and stressed dams and levees presented the latest challenge to states still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Irene, which caused flooding in late August.

The torrential rain in recent days came from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee, which earlier soaked the U.S. Gulf Coast, including the city of New Orleans.

Flood warnings were issued for Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts and flash flood watches remained in effect in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the National Weather Service.

Among those who disregarded evacuation orders were residents of Tunkhannock and Shickshinny, Pennsylvania, normally picturesque Susquehanna River towns now under 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water, who rode out the flood in their bedrooms and attics.

(Additional reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia, Daniel Lovering in Pittsburgh, Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Will Dunham)