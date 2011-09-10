(Recasts with evacuees allowed to return home)
By Paul Eckert
WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept 10 Some people
evacuated as flood waters rose in Pennsylvania were allowed to
return to their mud-caked, water-logged homes on Saturday as
the water fueled by rain from deadly Tropical Storm Lee began
to recede.
But others among the more than 130,000 evacuees in three
states were forced to remain in shelters because their homes
were uninhabitable, authorities said.
Homeowners in Pennsylvania braced to clean the toxic mess
left in their basements and living rooms by the Susquehanna
River, which had washed out 10 sewage treatment plants.
The death toll from the storm rose to nine on Saturday,
including people killed in Pennsylvania, Virginia and
Maryland.
President Barack Obama declared a federal emergency in both
Pennsylvania and New York, home to river towns submerged under
as much as 8 feet (2.4 metres) of water.
In Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County engineer Jim Brozina said
the Susquehanna had receded enough that people could return to
their homes starting on Saturday afternoon.
"You are allowed to return to your properties to begin
cleaning up," he said at a news conference.
"If your home was flooded, you will not have power because
(local utilities) will have removed your electric service meter
and in order to have that turned on, your entire electric
system will have to be inspected before you have power again."
Luzerne County Commissioner Steve Urban said the number of
people in shelters fell to about 1,000, although some returned
to shelters after finding their homes too damaged to stay.
"There are still going to be people needing shelters
today," he said.
Officials warned that any flood water remaining in houses
and yards was potentially toxic.
"You don't want to be breathing in any dust particles or
anything like that," Stephen Bekanich, county emergency
coordinator, told the news conference.
"There's raw sewage, there's the potential for petroleum
products from home heating oil and things of that nature maybe
mixed in with the flood waters."
Bekanich advised that people wear heavy boots, rubber
gloves and safety glasses when doing clean-up work.
Urban said engineers were examining the levee system and
utility companies were working to restore gas and power to
areas where it was shut off right before the flood.
"There's a degree of normalcy returning for the people in
areas protected by the levee, but there's a lot of work ahead
for a number of communities outside the levee system," he
said.
Wilkes-Barre officials estimated that about one quarter of
the districts in the city of 41,500 people were flooded.
More than 130,000 people in Pennsylvania, New York and
Maryland were evacuated Thursday due to rising waters.
Scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the weekend could
unleash heavy rain in some areas, threatening flash flooding,
according to meteorologist Meghan Evans on Accuweather.com. A
break in the clouds was predicted for Monday and Tuesday before
more wet weather returns at midweek.
