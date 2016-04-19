HOUSTON, April 19 Scores of schools were closed
and cleanup was underway in Houston on Tuesday, a day after
record rains hits the fourth most populous U.S. city, causing
floods that left five dead and led to more than 1,000 water
rescues.
The National Weather Service has put a flash flood watch in
effect for large parts of the Houston area and into southwestern
Louisiana on Tuesday. As much as 18 inches (45 cm) fell in some
areas of Harris County, which contains Houston, and the weather
service said heaviest daily rain records were set on Monday at
the two main airports in the city.
More storms have been forecast for already saturated parts
of Texas on Tuesday. About 9,000 customers were without power in
the Houston area on Tuesday morning, a sharp decrease from more
than 100,000 a day earlier, CenterPoint Energy said.
Flood waters that blocked roads to downtown and other main
areas of the city have largely receded, with officials saying
most people should be able to make it back to work.
"The city is back to normal operations but be careful
driving in. Now we plan to help people recover from the flooding
waters," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.
As of 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT), there were more than 100 flight
cancellations on Tuesday at Houston George Bush Intercontinental
Airport, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. More
than 1,000 flights were canceled at major Texas airports on
Monday due to the storms.
Rains in other parts of the state were expected to cause
rivers to crest later in the week, bringing floods to downstream
areas, the weather service said.
