WASHINGTON Aug 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration briefly halted flights at Miami International and
nearby airports around 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) on Thursday
following a five-minute power outage at Miami's Terminal Radar
Approach Control, a spokeswoman said.
Flight operations returned to normal after about 90 minutes,
the FAA said. All systems resumed functioning with the help of a
generator power, spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a
statement.
The FAA said a problem "with an uninterruptible power system
caused the power outage" and it was repaired this afternoon. The
power was switched to backup engine generator power and began
restoring air traffic control equipment after a five-minute
power outage that ended at 11:29 a.m.
Planes in Miami, as well as those across the United States
bound for the area, briefly could not depart, while those in the
air were told to fly in a holding pattern until it was safe to
land in South Florida.
Earlier, the agency said in an online advisory that pilots
in the air could expect delays of up to 30 minutes. As of 1:25
p.m. EDT (1725 GMT), flight tracking website FlightAware.com
showed 14 planes in Miami International and seven destined for
the airport were delayed.
Bergen said the FAA was investigating the cause of the
outage.
