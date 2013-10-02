Oct 2 Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of suspicious packages that prompted a five-hour evacuation at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

NBC had no further details and Reuters could not confirm the arrest report with the FBI, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or airport officials.

The airport was evacuated for five hours on Tuesday night after two suspicious packages were found, one in a terminal and one in a parking garage.

A bomb squad found a suspicious device that was removed and "rendered safe," a sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday night without giving additional details.

The airport reopened Tuesday night but traffic was still disrupted on Wednesday morning.

