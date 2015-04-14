By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, April 14
MIAMI, April 14 A Miami artist whose work has
been used in Coca-Cola, Disney and Mattel advertisements is
suing Apple Inc. claiming the California-based
technology giant copied his signature bold bright colors and
cartoony figures in a recent marketing campaign.
The lawsuit, filed on April 6 in the Southern District of
Florida, claims Apple and its design firm mirrored
Brazilian-born Romero Britto's style in artwork used in Apple's
"Start Something New" campaign.
Apple's work features a rainbow-colored hand emitting
multicolor wisps of smoke on its website and at retail locations
across the world, according to the lawsuit.
"I came across them in Las Vegas in late January, and then
in China three weeks later," said Britto's lawyer Robert Zarco.
The suit demands Apple and the design firm Craig & Karl
immediately cease using the images.
Britto's "distinctive style of artwork has become so famous
and pervasive as to constitute a distinctive trade dress that
identifies the highly-coveted lifestyle brand," the complaint
said.
A monetary demand has yet to be filed, however "the amount
is going to be in the millions of dollars," Zarco added.
A spokesman for Apple and Craig & Karl - designers Craig
Redman of New York and Karl Maier of London - couldn't
immediately be reached for comment.
Britto's vivid work is featured across Miami where it has
made its way onto tourist and lifestyle goods that have been
disbursed across the world. His art has been printed on the
Florida lottery tickets, Barbie dolls, and baby strollers.
Britto was born in 1963 in the Pernambuco region of Brazil
and later immigrated to Miami with his family. He opened his
main gallery on Miami Beach's Lincoln Road in 1993 as the
outdoor mall was on the verge of becoming a worldwide tourist
attraction.
The case in the Southern District of Florida is Britto
Central, Inc. v. Redman et al, case number 1:15-cv-21320
(Editing by David Adams)