Oct 16 At least four people died and 11 others were rescued after a boat capsized early on Wednesday off the coast of Miami, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crew members found the survivors clinging to the hull of a white vessel after getting a call at about 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) from a 911 dispatch center in Miami, said Petty Officer Sabrina Laberdesque.

One of the 11 survivors was evacuated for medical attention, said Laberdesque, who did not have details about the person's condition.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from waters seven miles east of Miami, and the other survivors were in Coast Guard custody, she said.

"We're continuing to search for possibly additional people in the water," she said.

Laberdesque did not have information about the type of vessel that capsized or where it came from.

"That's part of the investigation," she said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Karen Brooks and Alden Bentley)