* Bill offers lure of big money in a bad economy
* Opponents include Disney World, a top tourist draw
* Visions of a palm-fringed playground for global gamblers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla, Oct 26 A bill aimed at
opening the door to an ambitious, multibillion-dollar expansion
of Florida's gambling industry was introduced in the state
legislature on Wednesday.
The Republican-backed proposal, which holds out promises of
jobs and money in a bad economy, would create a state agency to
license, regulate and enforce gambling throughout Florida.
The Florida State Gaming Commission would award three
casino gambling licenses in south Florida's Miami-Dade and
Broward counties, in return for an investment of at least $2
billion by each of the casino operators in Las Vegas-style
hotel towers and resort complexes.
State law now bars casinos from expanding beyond businesses
operated by the Seminole Indian tribe and selected racetracks
and jai alai courts.
Anti-gambling sentiment runs strong in many parts of
Florida, but speculation about possible changes in its gambling
laws has been mounting for months.
Gambling fever has gripped the state since Malaysia-based
Genting Berhad (GENT.KL), one of the biggest international
casino developers, announced in May that it was paying $236
million for a 14-acre (5.7 hectare) piece of waterfront
property in downtown Miami that currently houses the Miami
Herald newspaper.
The cash-rich company, which controls casino resorts in
Malaysia and Singapore, has conjured up visions of Miami
becoming a sort of Macau of the Americas, a palm-fringed
playground for global gamblers.
'FAMILY-FRIENDLY' IMAGE AT STAKE?
Gambling titans led by the Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N)
have been lobbying to persuade lawmakers to allow for full
casino gambling at so-called "destination resorts" in Florida
since the Seminole tribe won its right to offer blackjack,
baccarat and other banked card games more than two years ago.
A proposal to bring five destination resorts to the state
died in the legislature in March of last year, however.
Opponents of any liberalization of Florida's gambling laws
include the Chamber of Commerce and Disney World, a leading
magnet of tourism dollars coming into Florida.
The Orlando-based arm of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) says
gambling tarnishes Florida's "family-friendly" image.
Republican Governor Rick Scott has stopped short of saying
whether he supports the bill that will be debated in the 2012
legislative session starting in January.
But the measure is in line with Scott's pro-jobs agenda for
the state, which has been battling record-high unemployment.
Supporters of the bill say it will create tens of thousands of
permanent jobs and nillions of dollars in infrastructure
investment.
"Obviously with multiple destination resorts it's going to
create a lot of construction and then direct and indirect
jobs," Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee-based lobbyist for the Las
Vegas Sands told Reuters.
(Writing by Tom Brown, additional reporting by Michael
Peltier; Editing by Xavier Briand)