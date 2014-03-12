By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., March 12 The Republican Party's
leadership was quick to claim their win in Tuesday's special
congressional election on Florida's west coast as a landmark
victory over President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act,
according to political analysts.
But local Florida analysts say the narrow result was more
likely a reflection of the district's voter make-up, low
turnout, and a Democratic challenger lacking in charisma, than
public opposition to the president's signature healthcare
legislation, popularly known as Obamacare.
"In the end, it looked just like the divided country, and
the (Republican) district that it is," said Susan MacManus, a
political analyst and professor at the University of South
Florida in Tampa.
Republican David Jolly, 41, defeated Democrat Alex Sink, 65,
by 3,500 votes, or a 1.9 percent margin - 48.4 percent to 46.5
percent, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of
Elections website. The gap closely mirrors the Republicans' 2.4
percent margin over Democrats in the district's total registered
voters.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner, on Wednesday declared
the result a repudiation of Obamacare, and projected it as the
gravy train the party could ride to November's midterm
elections.
"More people are going to lose their policies over the next
couple years, people are going to pay a lot more for the
policies they're going to have to buy at the exchanges, it's
going to get a lot worse before it gets better," Boehner said.
Jolly's victory "shows that voters are looking for
representatives who will fight to end the disaster of
Obamacare," Republican National Committee Chairman Reince
Priebus said in a statement.
But Daniel Smith, political analyst and professor at the
University of Florida, said the party would do so at its own
peril.
"I don't think people are up in arms in Pinellas County
about Obamacare. If Republicans run with that, they'll be sorely
mistaken," Smith said.
Smith said the result was to be expected from a district
with a decades-long history of voting for Republicans.
The Tampa area Gulf Coast district was easily held for more
than 40 years by Jolly's former boss, U.S. Representative C.W.
Bill Young, a Republican who died in October aged 82. Young held
the seat comfortably in 2012 with 57 percent of the vote.
Jolly avoided the subject of Obamacare in his victory speech
on Tuesday evening, noting that his margin of victory was too
slim to "take a mandate from this."
MacManus said Obamacare became more of a symbol than a
policy preference. "Obamacare is a surrogate to how Washington
is working and how the president is doing," she said.
National parties and partisan groups poured more than $10
million into the race, which Smith said worked out to about $50
per vote, making the election an unreliable forecast of what to
expect in November.
"If they're going to be able to spend $50 a vote in the
general (mid-term) election to flip other competitive or
vulnerable Democratic seats, it would be mind-boggling to spend
that kind of money ... But who knows, the floodgates are open,"
Smith said.
MacManus said the real lesson of Tuesday's vote going into
the midterm election in November is that Sink's challenge failed
to refocus the campaign away from Obamacare and onto Republican
attempts to privatize in various ways Social Security and
Medicare.
All 435 congressional seats, including Jolly's, will be up
for grabs in the November mid-term election.
Some national Democrats are urging Sink to try again,
arguing that low Democratic turn-out was what sank her. Turn-out
was only 39 percent overall, with Jolly getting a total of
89,000 votes, way below the 189,000 votes Young got in 2012.
Smith said Democrats led in early and absentee voting, but
failed to get their voters to the polls in large enough numbers
on election day. But Smith added that turn-out wasn't Sink's
only problem.
"Frankly I think it boils down to a candidate who is not
terribly effective connecting with voters, and that's Alex Sink
... Just doesn't have a real gift for retail politics and that's
needed in these small elections," Smith said.
(Additional reporting/editing By David Adams and Gunna Dickson)