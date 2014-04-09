(Updates the number of people reported injured, quotes, details)

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9 Thirteen people, mostly children, were hospitalized on Wednesday after a car crashed into an Orlando-area daycare center, an official with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The condition of several of the injured was "very, very serious," highway patrol spokeswoman Cindy Williams said.

The car that crashed into the KinderCare facility was rear-ended by a silver Dodge Durango which fled the scene, officials said.

After public pleas to help locate the vehicle, the car was found parked at an Orlando area home. Based on information from a witness, officials are looking for a man they describe as a "person of interest" who may have been the driver, Williams said.

"We do know he is trying to flee the area ... We got information he might be trying to catch a flight out of Orlando," Williams told reporters.

Two other people were treated at the scene and released.

The car that crashed into the day care center remained lodged inside the building, Williams said. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Kevin Gray and Andrew Hay)