ORLANDO, Fla., July 11 A tourist from the United
Kingdom lost two fingertips in an accident on a boat ride at
Florida's Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, a local emergency
official said on Friday.
The 57-year-old man's fingertips were severed on Thursday
morning on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in the resort's
Magic Kingdom theme park. The injury occurred as he was holding
onto a boat with his fingertips outside the vessel, said Reedy
Creek Fire Department Assistant Chief Bo Jones.
The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in
stable condition. The severed fingertips - on the ring and pinky
fingers of his right hand - were not recovered, Jones said.
The Pirates of the Caribbean ride was shut down for a couple
of hours, then reopened to visitors after being deemed safe,
said Disney resort spokeswoman Jacquee Whaler. The ride has
safety warnings cautioning guests to keep their limbs inside the
boats.
