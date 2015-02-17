(Adds details on case, Bosch's plan to seek reduced sentence)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI Feb 17 The owner of a Florida clinic that
supplied steroids to professional baseball players, putting it
at the center of a scandal that led to Major League Baseball
star Alex Rodriguez's suspension, was sentenced to four years in
prison on Tuesday.
Anthony Bosch, 51, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring
to distribute testosterone and had sought leniency from a
federal judge due to his cooperation with federal and Major
League Baseball investigators.
But U.S. District Court Judge Darrin Gayles refused to give
Bosch less than the four years agreed to by prosecutors,
describing the owner of the now-defunct anti-aging Biogenesis
clinic as the mastermind of an operation that also supplied
performance-enhancing drugs to high school athletes.
"One can only imagine the horror of a parent who has
unwittingly taken a child to Mr. Bosch and watched as he used a
syringe to inject a controlled substance into their children,"
the judge said during a hearing in the Southern District of
Florida in Miami.
Bosch became a key witness for MLB, which has been paying
his legal and security bills after suspending more than a dozen
players based on information he provided.
Choking back tears, he apologized for putting lives in
jeopardy.
"My choices were terrible and I'm ashamed of myself," he
said.
Professional athletes paid Bosch as much as $12,000 per
month for testosterone-filled syringes and creams, federal
officials have said. He was also accused of selling
performance-enhancing drugs to high school athletes, charging
between $250 and $600 per month, according to an indictment.
Gayles said Bosch was under the influence of cocaine when he
committed his crime.
Bosch's cooperation with MLB investigators led to the
suspensions of Rodriguez; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan
Braun, who was the National League's most valuable player in
2011; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Nelson Cruz; Everth Cabrera
of the San Diego Padres and Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis
Cardinals.
None of the players have faced criminal charges.
Rodriguez apologized on Tuesday in a letter to fans for the
mistakes that led to his suspension. He has not appeared in a
game since Sept. 25, 2013.
Bosch also has served as a witness for the federal
government in prosecuting a handful of former associates from
his former clinic.
His business partner, Alex Rodriguez's cousin Yuri Sucart,
and five others were charged in July indictments with crimes
ranging from distributing testosterone to conspiring to sell the
club drug known as "Molly."
Some have pleaded guilty. Former University of Miami
pitching coach Lazaro Collazo and Sucart are awaiting trials, at
which Bosch is expected to testify.
He will seek a reduced sentence after he testifies and
completes a drug rehabilitation program, his attorney Guy Lewis
said on Tuesday.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)