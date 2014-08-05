(Corrects timing of player suspensions in paragraph 9)

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI Aug 5 The U.S. government on Tuesday filed criminal charges against the owner of a defunct Florida anti-aging clinic at the center of a doping scandal involving Major League Baseball players, according to court records.

Anthony Bosch, 50, faces one count of conspiracy to distribute testosterone, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bosch was among a group of people accused of illegally providing steroids to some of baseball's biggest stars, including New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun, who was the National League's most valuable player in 2011 but missed much of the 2013 season due to a suspension for violating baseball's drug policy.

Bosch's defunct Biogenesis clinic in Coral Gables also supplied performance-enhancing drugs to high school athletes, judges and coaches, authorities said.

Bosch is charged with distributing the drug between October 2008 and December 2012, according to court filings.

His former business partner, Carlos Javier Acevedo, was also charged with one count each of distributing testosterone and of distributing a stimulant between December 2009 and June 2013. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the first charge and 20 years for the latter.

Bosch and his three business partners in the anti-aging clinic were sued by Major League Baseball in 2013.

He and other members of his supply and distribution network were due in Miami federal court for a first appearance on Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported.

Rodriguez and Braun were among a number of players suspended in the summer of 2013 after being implicated in an investigation into Biogenesis. None of the athletes are accused of a crime, the newspaper said, and the charging documents on Tuesday do not identify them by name.

Other prominent players linked to the Biogenesis doping scandal include Baltimore Orioles outfielder Nelson Cruz, Everth Cabrera of the San Diego Padres and Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis Cardinals. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)