By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
plan to amend a new state law that has turned thousands of
unwitting foreign tourists into illegal drivers and may make it
hard for them to collect insurance claims if they get in auto
accidents while visiting the state.
"We will work with the legislature to amend the law this
year so it does not burden international visitors to our state,
who make up an important part of our tourism industry," a
spokesman for Governor Rick Scott wrote in a statement to
Reuters on Tuesday,
The law, which went into effect largely unnoticed on Jan. 1,
requires foreign drivers to have an international driver's
permit from their home country.
The intent was to make sure all drivers in Florida held a
license translated into English, but many frequent visitors from
Canada, England and other English-speaking countries have
visited the state without realizing they needed the
documentation.
The Canadian Automobile Association is warning members that
insurers may not pay claims for any accident they have while
driving without an international drivers permit in Florida.
"Every single time someone drives without an IDP, it's a
risk," said Kristine Simpson, public relations manager for the
CAA in Ottawa, which sounded the alarm last week.
Florida's state highway police have said they would not
enforce the law and encouraged local law enforcement agencies to
follow suit, citing a possible conflict with an international
treaty, the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.
But the law remains on the books.
Visit Florida, the state's tourism agency, posted an article
on its website on Tuesday warning foreign travelers that they
need an international driver's permit, and that the law's impact
on their personal auto insurance and ability to rent a car is
"uncertain."
International travelers accounted for nearly 15 percent of
Florida's 87.3 million visitors in 2011. Canada tops the list of
foreign visitors at 3.3 million, followed by 1.5 million
Brazilian and 1.3 million British tourists.
The CAA's Simpson said it could take until summer before
legislative action takes effect. The auto club in the past week
issued more than 20,000 international drivers permits to
Canadians who jammed its offices after learning about the new
law, Simpson added.
CAA government relations director Ian Jack estimated more
than a million Canadian snowbirds are already in Florida for the
January-to-March season, and many are turning to rush mail
delivery to obtain a permit.
Jack described the reaction of Canadians as "stupified,
frustrated and concerned."
Paula Rivera, public affairs manager for the Hertz Corp
<Her rental car company, told Reuters the company
would continue to rent cars in Florida to foreign visitors who
do not hold international drivers permits while "the law is on
hold."
Customers who choose to purchase auto insurance from Hertz
will be covered despite any implications of the law, she said.
For customers who rely on their personal auto insurance to cover
them in the rental car, Rivera said, the impact of the Florida
law "is one of those additional questions you need to ask your
insurance company prior to renting a car."