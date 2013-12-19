By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE Dec 19 The Florida Supreme Court
unanimously upheld the state's new lethal injection procedure,
clearing the way for the execution of a Death Row inmate who
argued it was ineffective and caused needless suffering.
Askari Abdullah Muhammad, formerly known as Thomas Knight,
was due to be executed Dec. 3, but the state Supreme Court
ordered a stay last month to hear arguments about the
effectiveness of the drug, midazolam hydrochloride, which is
used as an anesthetic prior to administering two other drugs
that cause paralysis and then death.
A Circuit Court judge ruled earlier this month that
midazolam is an FDA-approved drug routinely used as a
pre-anesthetic sedative and said "the evidence was undisputed"
that the correct dosage of the drug would render an inmate
unconscious.
The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday that the drug was
effective and lifted the stay on Muhammad's execution.
"Muhammad failed to establish that the current three-drug
lethal injection protocol using midazolam hydrochloride as the
first drug in the procedure presents a serious risk of needless
suffering or sufficient imminent danger in violation of the
Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual
punishment," the court wrote.
The state has used the drug only twice and, in its first
use, some movement of the prisoner caused opponents of capital
punishment to claim he was suffering.
Muhammad was convicted of the fatal stabbing of a death row
prison guard, Richard Burke.
He was also sentenced to die in 1974 for the abduction,
robbery and murder of a Miami couple, Sydney and Lillian Gans.
Aside from his challenge to the first execution drug,
Muhammad also argued that his three decades on death row
violated the U.S. Constitution's ban on "cruel and unusual
punishments" and affected his mental health.
The justices held that both the state and Muhammad's defense
team were at least partly responsible for his time under death
sentence, and that lengthy periods he spent in solitary
confinement "does not provide a sufficient distinguishing basis
for this court to depart from its established precedent on this
issue."
Several other Florida inmates have also argued in court that
the U.S. Constitution's ban on "cruel and unusual punishments"
should bar use of midazolam as the first part of the three-drug
death protocol adopted by Florida's Department of Corrections.
In the two previous executions involving midazolam last
month, the Department of Corrections said it was a humane
replacement for pentobarbital, the sedative used previously.
(Writing by David Adams)