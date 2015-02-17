By Bill Coterell
TALLAHASSEE Feb 17 Florida's highest court put
executions on hold Tuesday while the U.S. Supreme Court decides
whether use of a controversial general anesthetic constitutes
"cruel and unusual" punishment of condemned killers.
The state Supreme Court stopped the execution of Jerry
William Correll next week because the Supreme Court recently
agreed to hear a challenge some Oklahoma inmates brought against
use of midazolam hydrochloride as the first of three drugs used
in lethal injections. Florida uses essentially the same formula,
the court said in a 5-2 ruling.
The state switched to midazolam as an anesthetic in 2013
when some foreign drug manufacturers quit supplying other drugs
previously used in executions. The Department of Corrections
said 11 lethal injections have been carried out with midazolam
in Florida since then.
Florida courts have approved midazolam, but the nation's
highest court agreed Jan. 23 to hear an appeal by 21 Oklahoma
inmates in a case citing prolonged executions and signs of pain
reported in that state, Arizona and Ohio.
Chief Justice Jorge Labarga wrote that if the nation's
highest court rules in favor of the prisoners, "then Florida's
precedent approving the use of midazolam and the current Florida
three-drug protocol will be subject to serious doubt as to its
continued viability."
Justices Charles Canady and Ricky Polston dissented, saying
Florida should proceed with Correll's execution unless the U.S.
Supreme Court stays it. Canady wrote that a stay in another
state does not automatically require one in Florida, and that
agreeing to review Oklahoma's use of the drug means the justices
will forbid it.
Canady said Oklahoma agreed to postpone three pending
executions, while Florida has not agreed to suspend lethal
injections. Correll, scheduled to die Feb. 26, was the only
Florida inmate with an active death warrant.
He also noted that lower federal courts have approved
Oklahoma's use of the drug and said it is "purely speculative"
whether the Supreme Court will reverse them.
Richard Dieter, executive director of the Death Penalty
Information Center in Washington, said the Supreme Court appeal
is a toss-up.
"They might affirm it," Dieter said. "But it would be
terrible to go ahead with an execution when the person's life or
death depends solely on his having a date between the Supreme
Court agreeing to hear the case and its decision in that case."
Correll was convicted of the 1985 murders of his ex-wife,
five-year-old daughter and former mother-in-law and
sister-in-law.
(Editing by David Adams, Bernard Orr)