By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 17
MIAMI, Sept 17 A Florida couple has been charged
with running an alleged $300 million real estate Ponzi scheme
only months after dodging a Securities and Exchange Commission
lawsuit that was rejected when a U.S. federal judge ruled the
five-year statute of limitations had expired before it was
filed.
Fred Davis Clark, Jr, 56, and Cristal R. Clark, 41, former
executives of Florida Keys-based Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas,
were charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit bank fraud,
mail fraud and multiple counts of bank fraud for the alleged
scheme that lasted from 2004-08, according to the U.S.
Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said Cay Clubs attracted nearly 1,400 U.S.
investors for 17 locations in Florida, Las Vegas and the
Caribbean.
The company told investors it planned to refurbish aging
properties into luxury hotels, guaranteeing a 15 percent to 20
percent return as well as future income via a rental program.
Cay Clubs began paying older investors with newly attracted
funds in 2007, according to the indictment.
Clark, along with two other Cay Clubs executives,
"misappropriated more than $33 million either as exorbitant
salaries or to fund personal expenses and business ventures,"
according to the SEC's 2013 lawsuit.
A lawyer for the Clarks did not respond to calls and emails
seeking comment on Wednesday.
In the latest indictment, officials also alleged Fred Clark
tried to obstruct SEC investigations, bilked money from a Cayman
Islands pawn shop company, and transferred about $2 million to a
Honduran bank to hide the funds from regulators.
Officials in Honduras froze nearly $1.7 million of their
assets in mid-2013.
Fred and Cristal Clark fled to Panama and Honduras,
respectively, but were both deported in June 2014. They are
being held in Key West, Florida, awaiting trial in U.S. federal
court in the Southern District of Florida later this year.
U.S. District Judge James King in a May 2014 ruling
admonished the SEC for waiting too long to file the lawsuit that
was ultimately dismissed.
"The agency whose principal mission is to protect investors
and the markets by investigating potential violations of the
federal securities laws failed to meet its serious duty to
timely bring this enforcement action," he wrote.
(Editing by David Adams and G Crosse)