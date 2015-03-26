By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26 A bill to create two
casino gambling "destination resorts" in south Florida divided
the Republican-controlled statehouse on Thursday, with the
expansion of craps, slot machines and high-stakes gaming opposed
by family-oriented tourist attractions.
Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp is lobbying for
the resorts, supported by many leaders in the Miami and Fort
Lauderdale areas, where they would be built.
Proponents argue that Florida is losing billions in tourism
revenue to Caribbean islands and states such as Mississippi that
allow expanded gambling.
For years, they have faced opposition from long-standing
attractions such as Walt Disney World, which regard
expanded gaming as harmful to Florida's image as a family
vacation spot.
A 316-page bill, receiving its first hearing in a House of
Representatives committee on Thursday, would permit the two
resorts, each with a minimum capital investment of $2 billion.
The state would be guaranteed annual payments of $175
million.
"Florida is already a tourist destination and vibrant
visitation area, but it can do better - particularly in the
trade show and convention areas," Las Vegas Sands Corp lobbyist
Nick Iarossi told legislators.
Complicating matters is an expiring contract between the
state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc, up for
renegotiation between the governor and the tribe.
Some see the two casino resorts as a replacement for $250
million in annual revenue that could be lost when the Seminole
deal ends in July.
Others fear it would permit additional gambling at seven
tribal casinos, as well as at horse and dog racing tracks, some
of which already have slots.
"The stakeholders are many," said bill sponsor Dana Young, a
Tampa Republican.
She proposed a constitutional amendment forbidding further
gambling expansion.
The proposal has divided powerful state business groups.
"Florida does not need the Las Vegas-style casinos," said
Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce,
advocating for renewal of the Seminole pact and no more.
"Now is exactly not the time to throw all that out and go
the way of Nevada, go the way of Atlantic City."
The Associated Industries of Florida contends that casinos
would bring new visitors and money.
The legislation faces long odds on passing before the
legislative session ends in early May.
Florida Senate President Andy Gardiner, an Orlando-area
Republican whose district includes Disney World and SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc has long been a staunch opponent of
casinos.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein. Editing by Andre Grenon)