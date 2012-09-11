* K12 is the largest U.S. virtual school company
* Company denies using uncertified teachers
MIAMI, Sept 11 The largest operator of online
schools in the United States is being investigated by the
Florida Department of Education over allegations the company may
employ teachers who are not properly certified, a state official
said on Tuesday.
K12, a company founded by former U.S. Education Secretary
William Bennett, is one of a dozen for-profit companies
operating full-time, online public elementary and high schools
across the country.
The probe was initiated after Florida's Seminole County
School District raised questions over whether K12 is
using uncertified teachers in violation of state law.
Jamie Mongiovi, an education department spokeswoman,
confirmed the investigation, which was first reported by the
Florida Center for Investigative Reporting/State Impact Florida.
"However, it is not completed and a report has not been
written," Mongiovi said.
According to the report by the Florida Center for
Investigative Reporting, state officials are also looking into
allegations K12 may have asked employees to cover up any
evidence it used uncertified teachers.
In a statement, K12 said it was cooperating with the
investigation. The company said it had conducted an internal
review and found no evidence of any effort to avoid Florida's
teacher certification requirements.
"K12 does not believe the allegations made by Seminole
County School District are accurate," it said. "K12 teachers
assigned to teach students in Florida are state certified."
In online schools, students work from their homes on
computers and follow classes broadcast on the Internet.
The schools are part of a growing push to experiment with
cutting-edge technology in education but have proved
controversial because they draw money from state education
budgets at a time when many of those budgets are being slashed.
The schools have caught the attention of public school
administrators grappling with budgetary pressures. However,
some critics say kids enrolled full-time in online schools score
lower on standardized tests.
Citing documents being examined in the investigation, the
report by the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting said
K12 asked Seminole County Public Schools in 2009 if it was
allowed to use uncertified teachers for some online classes.
The school district consulted with the Florida Department of
Education, which responded no, citing state law that requires
certified teachers, the report said.
But emails from a K12 employee show some teachers may have
signed off on papers saying they taught students whom they never
had in their virtual classes - students who may actually have
been taught by other teachers who lacked certification, the
report said.
K12 operates online public schools in over 30 states, with
an enrollment estimated at more than 200,000 students in the
United States.
The company is involved in more than 40 school districts in
Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward, two of the largest in
the United States.
Shares of K12 on the New York Stock Exchange closed down
3.15 percent on Tuesday.