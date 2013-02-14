* Duke Energy says nuclear plant will be retired
* Crystal River residents worry about economic impact
* Only U.S. spot where people can legally swim with manatees
By Saundra Amrhein
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Feb 14 The decision earlier
this month to retire a nuclear plant near this small Florida
city - potentially costing hundreds of jobs and lost revenue -
has residents banking on the lure of the endangered manatee.
"We'll always have tourism, we'll always have manatees.
That's a huge draw," said Michele Bunts, manager of Cracker's
Bar, Grill & Tiki, as employees wiped down tables in preparation
for the lunch crowd on the deck overlooking the sparkling blue
waters of Kings Bay, the headwaters of Crystal River.
As the nation's only place where people can legally swim
with manatees, Crystal River draws tourists from around the
world for a chance to snorkel with the sea cows, which can be 10
feet long and weigh between 800 and 1,200 lbs (364 to 545 kg).
Tourists also enjoy the chance to spot the creatures from a boat
or land.
Bunts expects that her restaurant, a popular watering hole
in this central-west Florida city of about 4,000 people, could
see a decline in customers in the wake of Duke Energy Corp's
announcement last week that it will retire the plant.
Like many of her fellow residents, she hopes
that tourists flocking to see the manatees will make up the
difference in lost revenue.
Residents will have some time to absorb the impact as the
process of decommissioning the nuclear plant takes decades, said
Sterling Ivey, spokesman for Progress Energy Florida, a
subsidiary of Duke. "It's not like a factory where we lock the
doors and everybody gets a pink slip," he said.
The Crystal River nuclear plant had been in operation since
1977, helping serve Duke's 1.6 million Florida customers. It had
already been shut down and offline since 2009 due to structural
damage during upgrades to the unit's steam generators.
About 600 people could lose their jobs once the plant is
eventually retired, but there will be plenty of work for at
least the next five to seven years, said Ivey. The plant would
then transition into a "mothballed-type status" for another 20
to 25 years.
The Kings Bay manatee refuge, located about 80 miles (129
km) north of Tampa, lies about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of
the nuclear plant complex.
The dozens of natural freshwater springs in the bay area are
home to hundreds of manatees during winter months as the
herbivorous marine mammals escape the chilly waters of the Gulf
of Mexico for the 72-degree Fahrenheit warmth of the brackish
sanctuary.
MANATEE MANIA
The manatee's importance to the town's tourist industry is
on display in front of the tan-brick one-story City Hall - a
star-studded replica of the mammal painted red, white and blue.
The nuclear plant is on Duke property along with four
coal-powered energy plants that are expected operate at least
for the next few years.
Duke said it was considering alternatives to replace the
nuclear plant, including the construction of a new natural
gas-fired plant.
Duke is the largest employer and taxpayer in Citrus County,
according to the Tampa Bay Times. Shutting the nuclear plant
would lower the company's tax bill from $35 million to as little
as $13 million, a loss that equals a quarter of the county's
general fund, the paper reported.
Residents worry that the closure could further depress the
housing market in this rural county dotted by forest preserves,
strip malls and manatee attractions.
Store and restaurant owners were hoping to recoup lost
business if Duke chose to decontaminate the plant, adding more
workers. Instead, the company announced on Feb. 5 it planned to
pursue another option, safely storing the plant for several
decades to let nature help with the decay before cleaning out
the rest of the radiation.
Crystal River Mayor Jim Farley acknowledged that the county
as a whole might take a hit should many employees be reassigned
out-of-state and if property tax income drops if Duke does not
replace the nuclear facility with a natural gas plant.
But he predicted that ongoing plans for the springs will
make the area a bigger ecotourism attraction than it already is.
"It's not going to be a disaster," Farley said. "I think
we're going to be able to cope. We'll lose some business because
of it, probably. These are tough economic times as it is, but we
have so much going for us."
Long-term residents roll their eyes at the promises of
city-sponsored development of ecotourism. Officials have been
saying that for years, said Greg Dristiliaris, deli manager at a
Shell gas station.
Plant workers once packed the place in the mornings to buy
lunch sandwiches and in late afternoons after work to buy food,
beer, cigarettes or tobacco, he said. He used to have 30-40
pizzas on hand to sell each day, he said. Now he does not offer
pizzas at all.
Like the others, Dristiliaris said the most challenging part
of the news is the uncertainty of what comes next. But as a
long-time Floridian, he compared coping with tumultuous change
to another familiar part of life in Florida - hurricanes.
"You just got to roll with it," he said.