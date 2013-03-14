* Deaths from Red Tide algae bloom worst on record
* Rescuers try to save mammals at local zoo
* Florida's 5,000 manatees are endangered
By Saundra Amrhein
TAMPA, Fla., March 14 Virginia Edmonds, standing
in shallow water, used her legs to slowly nudge an ailing young
manatee to one side of a treatment pool. A half dozen other
female members of a manatee rehabilitation team hovered close by
- one with a syringe - waiting for the signal.
"OK!" Edmonds called, as the others jumped in and threw a
mat over the manatee to try and hold it still.
The 545-pound (247-kg) mammal bucked, thrashed, rolled and
tossed the women off before he could get his antibiotic
injection; just one minor challenge in an effort to rescue and
treat members of this endangered species that are dying in
record numbers from an algae bloom.
The so-called Red Tide algae bloom has killed a total of 181
manatees so far this year, according to the Florida Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Commission.
That figure already surpasses the highest number of Red Tide
manatee deaths on record - 151 in 1996 - and experts expect the
number to keep rising through the spring.
"We'll probably have Red Tide victims several more months,"
said Dr. Larry Killmar, head of animal science and conservation
at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo, which is home to the manatee rehab
team.
So far 12 rescued manatees have been brought in for
treatment from Red Tide poisoning.
"We're not even getting a chance to work on many of them,"
Killmar said of the large number of deaths. "If we can get them
early enough, we can save them."
HELPING HANDS
The problem, he and other experts note, was Florida's warm
winter, which appears to have sparked an earlier than normal
algae bloom in the Gulf of Mexico along a 70-mile (112-km) swath
of southwest Florida's coast, home to a large share of the
state's estimated 5,000 manatees.
The naturally occurring algae that blooms into Red Tide
carries toxins that are usually inhaled by manatees when they
come up for air, typically every 20 minutes. But now they're
also ingesting the toxins when they eat after the Red Tide
saturated sea grasses that the manatees graze on, Killmar said.
The toxins spark seizures and paralyze the manatees, which
struggle to breathe or surface for air - causing them to drown.
"Most are passed out when they come in," said Edmonds, the
animal care manager of Florida mammals at Lowry Park Zoo. After
they're brought in by a rescue team from the wildlife
conservation commission, the manatees immediately receive an
injection of the anti-toxin atropine and the first of three
possible antibiotic injections.
The past few weeks staff members in the zoo's manatee
hospital stood in shallow pool waters around the clock to help
keep the manatees' heads above water.
"One woke up in 15 minutes," Edmonds said. Others take
hours, possibly depending on the length of time they were
exposed to Red Tide.
To make room for more critical care patients, two recovered
manatees were sent to Sea World last week and three other Red
Tide survivors are headed to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State
Park this week.
They can't be released back into the wild until the Red Tide
dissipates because they'll migrate back to the same area and
become sick once again.
Meanwhile, the others will stay at the zoo's manatee
hospital with several other resident patients recovering from a
mixture of ailments, including the single biggest killer of
manatees - boat strikes.
TOUCHING HANDS
They'll be monitored and continue to get follow-up
antibiotic injections like the one Edmonds and her team were
trying to administer to a feisty 2-year-old male manatee on
Wednesday.
About 20 zoo spectators had gathered to watch the unexpected
display, holding up cameras and placing toddlers on their
shoulders to see.
"I want to help," 9-year-old Ben Arnett of Englewood,
Florida, whispered to his brother, 11-year-old Josh, an aspiring
marine biologist.
Normally it is against state law to touch, chase, harass and
- in one recent notorious case that unleashed public outrage and
brought criminal charges - to ride manatees. But now
fast-thinking residents are playing a critical role in saving
them - holding their heads above the water until rescuers could
arrive.
The state released a hotline number for residents to call if
they see a distressed manatee. "If they didn't have people in
the public trying to help," said Lee Ann Rottman, the zoo's
animal curator after getting out of the treatment pool, "those
manatees wouldn't make it."
