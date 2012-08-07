MIAMI Aug 7 A palatial home on an island
overlooking the azure waters of Miami's Biscayne Bay has sold
for $47 million, setting a new record for the city and Miami
Beach luxury market, realtors involved in the deal said on
Tuesday.
Listing agents Coldwell Banker, citing a non-disclosure
agreement, declined to identify the buyer of the 30,000
square-foot (2,787 square-meter) home on Indian Creek Island.
But they said it was sold by owners and builders Shlomi
Alexander and Felix Cohen. Miami-Dade property records indicate
construction on the contemporary stone and glass structure, with
limestone walls and indoor reflecting pools, was completed last
year.
In addition to 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and a 3D
theater, the home boasts a 100-foot (30-meter) resort-style pool
and cabana, a full spa pavilion and state-of-the-art
glass-enclosed waterfront gym, Coldwell Banker said.
Though the $47 million paid for the house at 3 Indian Creek
sets a new record, its notoriety as the most expensive
residential address in and around Miami may be fleeting.
Casa Casuarina, the iconic South Beach mansion once owned by
Gianni Versace, is back on the market, this time with a pricetag
of $125 million.
The legendary Italian fashion designer was shot dead in July
1997 outside the mansion.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)