By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 11 The stakes are
getting higher - politically and financially - in Florida's
heated campaign over a November referendum to allow doctors to
prescribe marijuana.
The latest financial reports by the two main groups fighting
the legalization of medical marijuana show a total of more than
$7.7 million has been raised to oppose the constitutional
amendment on the Nov. 4 ballot.
Proponents of the referendum got a head start with Orlando
personal injury attorney John Morgan providing most of the $5
million spent so far by People United for Medical Marijuana,
though much of that was devoted to gathering and validating
voter petitions and defending the ballot language in court.
Deep-pocketed Republicans have since jumped into the battle.
The Drug Free Florida campaign, which opposes the amendment, has
raised $2.7 million, including a $2.5 million contribution from
Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican
donor.
This week, the non-partisan Florida Sheriffs Association
began a separate "educational campaign" against the amendment.
Polls show a majority of Floridians support medical
marijuana legalization but constitutional amendments need a 60
percent majority in order to pass.
"I'm not 100 percent sure it's a slam dunk," said University
of South Florida political science professor Susan MacManus.
"We're starting to see a lot more attention to some of the
unintended consequences (of marijuana legalization) that have
happened in Colorado, the negative side of it."
The Florida amendment is also enmeshed in the hot race for
governor. Republican Governor Rick Scott opposes it, while
former Governor Charlie Crist, who is seeking to return to the
office as a Democrat, supports it.
MacManus said constitutional amendment campaigns sometimes
draw big money - trial lawyers and doctors have had big ballot
battles over medical malpractice, and casino interests
bankrolled some failed initiatives - but the marijuana fight
figures to cost more than any previous issues election.
Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz recently said
the amendment is too broadly drafted, prompting a stinging
rebuke from Morgan, a major party donor who called for her
removal as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.
The Florida legislature last month passed a bill that would
legalize but strictly limit the distribution of a noneuphoric
strain of marijuana believed to reduce epileptic seizures. Scott
has said he will sign it into law.
November's referendum is a broader proposal that would allow
physicians to recommend the regular form of marijuana to people
with debilitating ailments.
