By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 11 Florida Governor
Rick Scott's plan to expand Medicaid coverage to cover about 1
million more poor people suffered a potential death blow on
Monday when the proposal failed to make it out of a key state
legislative committee.
The Senate Select Committee on the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act voted 7-4 to reject the expansion, with all
of the committee's Republican members voting against the plan
championed by Scott.
A House legislative committee rejected the expansion last
week, with the Senate committee's vote its final rejection
unless political leaders agree to present a new compromise bill
later in the current legislative session.
"I am confident that the legislature will do the right thing
and find a way to protect taxpayers and the uninsured in our
state while the new healthcare law provides 100 percent federal
funding," Scott said in a statement issued by his office after
Monday's vote.
Scott, a Republican who bitterly fought President Barack
Obama's national healthcare plan as a candidate and in his first
two years as governor, did not elaborate.
But the backlash from Republican legislative majorities in
Tallahassee was not unexpected.
Scott stunned many conservative supporters on Feb. 20 when
he endorsed a three-year expansion of Medicaid, provided the
federal government picked up the full cost for the first three
years as promised.
Other Republican governors, including Jan Brewer in Arizona
and John Kasich in Ohio, have also battled to get Medicaid
expansion approved by their state legislatures.
Florida's Republican lawmakers had been openly hostile to
the expansion of Medicaid - the federal and state program that
provides healthcare to poor and disabled people - and pledged to
oppose it as they went about drawing up a budget for the next
fiscal year.
The expansion has been fully backed by Florida's publicly
owned hospitals, however, and is seen as a lifeline for many in
the nation's fourth most populous state.
Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Allison Tant called the
Senate committee's rejection of the expansion a "stunning rebuke
of Gov. Rick Scott and the common-sense policy that ensures more
Floridians have access to the health insurance coverage they
need."
But some political analysts said a revival of the expansion
bill was still possible, especially since the powerful Florida
Chamber of Commerce gave a qualified endorsement of Scott's
proposal on Friday.
"I don't think the door is totally closed, but there's only
a toe left keeping it open right now," said Susan MacManus, a
Tampa-based political scientist at the University of South
Florida.