MIAMI, June 22 The U.S. Coast Guard has ended
its search for a Brazilian-born multimillionaire whose fishing
boat washed up on a south Florida beach earlier this week.
The Coast Guard said it called off the search for Guma
Aguiar, the 35-year-old founder of a Texas oil and gas company
that he sold for a reported $2.55 billion in 2006, late Thursday
evening.
The air-and-sea search spanned a 1,523-square-mile (3,944 sq
km) area, roughly the size of Rhode Island. But it yielded no
trace of Aguiar, whose 31-foot (9.4 meter) fishing boat, the
T.T. Zion, washed ashore on a Fort Lauderdale beach before dawn
Wednesday with its navigation lights on and twin outboard
engines still running.
Aguiar, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, had turned to Jewish
philanthropy since the sale of his energy company Leor Energy,
according to local media reports.
Fort Lauderdale Police quoted his wife, Jamie Aguiar, as
saying a family employee told her he went out on his boat about
7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) on Tuesday and had not been seen since.
Aguiar's mother, Ellen Aguiar, filed documents in Broward
County court seeking to become a conservator or temporary
custodian of his nearly $100 million fortune, according to the
Sun Sentinel newspaper.
The petition, which says Aguiar's disappearance may have
been due to "mental derangement," claims that he suffered from
"severe bipolar disorder."
Police were unavailable for immediate comment on Friday. But
in her petition, Ellen Aguiar said his cellphone and wallet were
found on the fishing boat.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)