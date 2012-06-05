* State law bans government deals with firms active in Cuba,
Syria
* Only federal government can set foreign policy, suit says
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, June 5 The U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian
construction giant Odebrecht has filed a lawsuit
challenging a recently signed Florida law barring local
governments from hiring companies that do business in Cuba or
Syria.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Miami federal court, claims
the measure is "unconstitutional and unenforceable" and argues
that the federal government, not states, has the authority to
enact laws involving foreign affairs.
Signed by Governor Rick Scott last month, the law drew
strong backing in the state's Republican-led legislature,
particularly from Cuban-American politicians in Miami, who
argued Florida tax dollars should not be used to support
dictatorships.
But Scott later came under heavy criticism after
acknowledging the law would likely require federal approval, and
he vowed to defend it against any legal challenges.
Set to go into effect on July 1, the law prohibits state and
local governments from awarding contracts of $1 million or more
to any company that conducts business in Cuba or Syria. Both
countries are designated by the United States as state sponsors
of terrorism.
The law appeared to target Odebrecht USA, the South
Florida-based subsidiary of the Brazilian conglomerate, which
has another subsidiary involved in a major upgrade to Cuba's
Port of Mariel near the capital, Havana.
Lane Wright, a Scott spokesman, declined to comment, saying
the governor's office had not seen a copy of the lawsuit. Thomas
Neal McAliley, a lawyer representing Odebrecht, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Odebrecht argues in the lawsuit that federal regulations
"provide the federal Executive Branch with significant
flexibility regarding the implementation and application of
sanctions directed at Cuba, but do not authorize states to
enforce their own sanctions."
The U.S. subsidiary also claims that it is "remote and
distant from, and has no contact with, the corporate entity
involved in the expansion of the Cuban Port of Mariel or any
business operations in Cuba of any kind."
Odebrecht USA provides construction and engineering
services, focusing largely on public infrastructure and
transportation projects.
The company has been awarded 35 contracts with Florida state
agencies and local governments since 1990 worth $3.9 billion, it
said in the lawsuit. Am ong them was a project for a performing
arts center in Miami.
It is currently bidding on a proposed $700 million hotel and
office complex associated with the Miami airport.
(Additional reporting by Michael Peltier in Tallahassee;
editing by M.D. Golan)