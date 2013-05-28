By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla. May 28 The founder and chief
executive of Papa John's pizza chain has issued an apology after
one of the company's pizza delivery men in Sanford, Florida,
accidentally pocket dialed a customer and left a racist rant on
his voicemail.
An unidentified customer posted a clip on YouTube of the
message, which was laden with racial slurs and captured a
conversation the employee held with a co-worker in the central
Florida city where the shooting of Trayvon Martin occurred.
In the message, the delivery man complains about a $5 tip,
uses a derogatory word for African Americans and sings what he
called an opera composed entirely of the racial epithet.
"I guess that's the only requirement for being a (insert
term) in Sanford," the driver tells a laughing coworker. "Yeah,
they give me five bucks there -- fine outstanding
African-American gentleman of the community."
John Schnatter, the CEO of Papa Johns International Inc
, posted an apology on the company's Facebook page and
said the two employees have been fired.
"Friends, I am extremely concerned to learn about the
reprehensible language used by two former employees in one of
our restaurants," the post said. "Their thinking and actions
defy both my personal and the company's values, and everything
for which this company stands."
Race relations in Sanford have been in the spotlight over
the last year after the shooting death of Martin, an unarmed
black teenager.
Sanford police initially declined to arrest a former
neighborhood watch captain after he killed Martin on Feb. 26,
2012.
George Zimmerman claimed he shot Martin in self defense.
Zimmerman faces charges of second degree murder and his trial is
set to begin June 10.
In his Facebook posting, the customer showed a copy of his
receipt and his cell phone call log showing calls to the pizza
store and from the driver.
The customer wrote on Facebook, "This is highly offensive,
derogatory, and ignorant. I am appalled that there were no
managers or supervisors from stopping this kind of conversation
in the work place."