By Letitia Stein
| PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 9
PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 9 The first peaches are
ripe for harvest in Florida, bred to thrive where Mother Nature
never intended the fruit to grow, alongside the state's
signature rows of orange and grapefruit trees.
Peaches naturally belong in cooler climates such as Georgia,
whose famous crop is just now poised to bloom, two months away
from harvest.
Yet thanks to advances in fruit breeding techniques, Florida
farmers have found a sweet spot with a subtropical peach that
has seen the state's peach industry nearly double in size
annually over the past four years.
Timed to fill a void in the market, Florida peaches debut in
early spring, well ahead of the start of traditional peach
picking in the rest of the United States.
"We are the first peach in America," said farmer Ralph
Chamberlain, slicing with his pocketknife an early peach at
Edentown Groves, one of the first to begin growing peaches in
2006.
"Little ball of sugar," he pronounced, admiring its deep
coral blush.
Florida peaches highlight the potential of a U.S. research
collaborative which applies DNA technology to breed fruit that
tastes better, is more disease resistant, or flourishes in
previously inhospitable climates.
The effort spans such diverse crops as cherries in Michigan,
strawberries in New Hampshire and apples in Washington State.
New crops are critical in Florida, whose citrus industry,
worth about $1 billion in sales, has been ravaged by a deadly
greening disease in its groves.
To be sure, with only a few thousand acres in production,
according to the state farm bureau, Florida's peach crop remains
too small to make the annual U.S. peach tally. California
remains king domestically, producing about three-fourths of U.S.
peaches, followed by South Carolina and Georgia.
Yet the payoff for Florida farmers is an exclusive season.
"If you eat an American peach for the next five to six
weeks, you're going to be eating a Florida peach," said farmer
Donald Padgett, who shipped his first peaches late last week.
Labeled "Florida Sweet Peaches," he sells his crop along
with the peaches from Edentown Groves to leading U.S. grocery
chains, including Walmart and Whole Foods Market
.
FRUIT MATCH-MAKING
Florida farmers once grew peaches only in the northwestern
state, near the Georgia state line, but the crop was wiped out
by devastating freezes in the 1980s.
Over the past decade, the University of Florida's fruit tree
expert, Jose Chaparro, studied the molecular basis of peaches to
develop varieties that would thrive much further to the south,
requiring fewer hours of winter temperatures to produce fruit.
Chaparro's laboratory also applied traditional breeding
techniques, cross-pollinating the trees that yielded the rosiest
peaches with the firmest flesh and just the right hint of
acidity.
"You're a match maker," said Chaparro, adding that it can
take eight years of breeding to release a new commercial
variety.
That process may be speeded up as new fruit DNA testing
centers gear up this year at Clemson University in South
Carolina, Washington State University and a government facility
in Oregon.
The effort is part of a national project called RosBREED,
allotted $10 million over five years from the Department of
Agriculture to improve quality and develop disease-resistance
rosaceous fruit crops, including pears, apples, strawberries,
cherries, blackberries and roses.
These specialty crops have fallen behind on advancements
boosting corn and other leading farm crops, said Amy Iezzoni,
the director of RosBREED and a horticulture professor at
Michigan State University.
Finding the DNA markers for traits desirable to farmers,
like making blackberries sweeter, could accelerate breeding
efforts.
"It helps you find that needle in the haystack," Iezzoni
said. "You don't waste all those years."
At Tree-O Groves in central Florida, the Shinn family opted
to replant some of its lost citrus acreage with 90 acres of
peaches, helping to offset losses on its 1,000 citrus acres.
"It's a band-aid to us," said Charles Shinn, part-owner in
the farm.
As peaches are more labor intensive than citrus, he sees the
crop as a niche unlikely to replace Florida's citrus industry.
"There's only one Peach State," said Duke Lane Jr., past
president of the Georgia Peach Council. But Lane said his
growers welcome their southern neighbors kicking off the season.
"It gets peaches on the minds of people," he said.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Richard Chang)