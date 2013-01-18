Jan 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday said a court ruling upholding a law requiring a 3 percent
employee contribution and other state pension changes were a
credit positive for AAA-rated Florida.
"While the decision is still subject to a rehearing motion,
if final, the ruling should bring the state and participating
governments long-term budget relief and enhance the retirement
system's funding over time," S&P said in a news release.
Thursday's ruling by the Florida Supreme Court in
Tallahassee upheld a 2011 law and eliminates a risk of big
paybacks, S&P said.
"The state had estimated that if the Circuit Court's
decision had been upheld, it would have had to pay an estimated
$530 million to reimburse employees for fiscal 2012
contributions and could also increase Florida's actuarial
liability by an estimated $473 million for fiscal 2012 due to
the reinstatement of the cost-of-living adjustment."
The Florida Supreme Court order becomes final on Jan. 25, if
no motion for a rehearing is filed by then, S&P said.