* Would be first private, unsubsidized service between
cities
* Route is heavily traveled by tourists, convention-goers
By David Adams
MIAMI, Aug 8 A Miami real estate and
transportation company announced Wednesday that it plans to go
ahead with a $1 billion project to build a privately run
passenger train service between Miami and Orlando to begin
operations by the end of 2014.
Florida East Coast Industries said its "All Aboard Florida"
project is financially viable without any need for federal and
state grants or subsidies.
"After completing our due diligence we have decided to go
through with it," said Husein Cumber, vice president of
corporate development at Florida East Coast Railway, which
operates the company's existing freight line.
Construction would begin in early 2013, Cumber said, and
when completed the new service would be the only privately run,
non-subsidized passenger rail link between two major cities in
the United States. A similar private scheme has been proposed in
Texas to link Houston and Dallas.
Amtrak, the government-owned national rail corporation,
currently offers a twice daily service between Miami and
Orlando, taking five to seven hours.
The announcement comes after Florida Governor Rick Scott
rejected federal funding in 2011 for a high-speed rail service
linking Tampa, Orlando and Miami, saying the state could not
afford it.
The new service is designed for tourists and business
travelers and would link two of Florida's major urban centers,
Cumber told members of the Beacon Council, a public-private
partnership to promote business development in Miami-Dade
County.
The $1 billion cost includes a set of 10 diesel-powered
trains with a 400-seat capacity offering an hourly service with
First-class and Business-class seating, gourmet dining and
Wi-Fi, as well as new tracks and stations in downtown Miami,
Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and the Orlando airport.
The trains would make the journey in 3 hours 3 minutes
traveling at speeds of up to 110 mph (177 kph) at a "cost
competitive" price compared to the cheapest round-trip airfare
of $140-160 or the roughly $120 cost of car travel, Cumber said.
COULD EXPAND TO TAMPA, JACKSONVILLE
All Aboard Florida would be financed through a combination
of debt and equity and would create 6,000 rail construction jobs
and 1,000 permanent positions once in operation, he said.
FECI is owned by the Fortress Investment Group and
currently operates a 351-mile (565-km) single-track freight rail
system along Florida's east coast with a fleet of 85 diesel
electronic locomotives and 4,800 freight cars. It generated
operating revenues of about $208 million last year.
FECI plans to double-track its existing line along a
100-foot (30-meter) wide corridor that runs most of the 230-mile
route between Miami and Orlando, adding an extension for a
section from the coast inland to Orlando.
The company also owns 9 acres (3.6 hectares) in the heart of
downtown Miami, the site of the former Henry Flagler railroad
station, named after the rail pioneer who built Florida's first
east-coast railroad system 100 years ago linking Jacksonville to
Key West.
"We are now hoping to bring passengers back in a second wave
of economic development," said Cumber.
The company is also examining the possibility of expansion
to Tampa on Florida's west coast and Jacksonville in the
northeast of the state.
Cumber said studies show about 50 million people travel
between Miami and Orlando every year, 95 percent making the
journey by car in around four to five hours.
Orlando is the most visited city in the nation with 52
million visitors a year, said Cumber. Besides being home to Walt
Disney World and Universal Studios, as well as the University of
Central Florida, the nation's second largest university, the
city is a major convention destination.
Miami-Dade County has 2.5 million residents, making it the
seventh most populous county in the nation, as well as a popular
tourist destination and the cruise ship capital of the world.
"It sounds very promising. You have an incredible amount of
population density on the east coast, and that's important to
any kind of high speed rail project," said Petra Todorovich, a
transportation specialist with Regional Plan Association, a New
York-based think tank.
Cumber said the new service is being designed to meet the
expectations of the traveling public and would also reduce
traffic congestion and accidents. Rail travel, he said, would be
"faster and safer."
(Reporting By David Adams; editing by Todd Eastham)