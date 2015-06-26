(Adds Universal Studios, pentultimate paragraph)
ORLANDO, Fla., June 26 Walt Disney Co
will ban selfie sticks starting next week at its theme parks
around the world, the company said on Friday, joining a growing
list of attractions that restrict the camera accessories for
safety reasons.
Beginning Tuesday, the company will not allow selfie sticks
- extension rods used for taking self-portraits with smartphones
- at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in
Anaheim, California. The ban will begin on Wednesday at parks in
Hong Kong and Paris.
"We strive to provide a great experience for the entire
family, and unfortunately selfie sticks have become a growing
safety concern for both our guests and cast," Disney spokeswoman
Kim Prunty said in a statement.
Disney tried allowing selfie sticks in the park but not on
rides, according to Prunty. But violators were forcing park
staff to stop rides for extended periods of time, including on
Wednesday when a roller coaster was shut down at Disneyland,
frustrating other guests.
Starting next week, security personnel will ask Disney
guests who arrive with selfie sticks at the parks to stow them
at a storage facility or return the sticks to their hotels or
cars, the company said.
Major museums worldwide, including those in the Smithsonian
Institution in Washington, have banned the sticks. Other major
tourist destinations such as the Palace of Versailles outside of
Paris and the Colosseum in Rome as well as music festivals such
as Coachella and Lollapalooza have also prohibited them.
Universal Studios also bans selfie sticks on rides
in its parks, spokesman Tom Schroder said
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc allows selfie sticks in
the company's parks but not on rides or over animal habitats,
spokeswoman Becca Bides said.
