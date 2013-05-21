* Deal seen requiring unpopular water rate hikes
* County to pay $1 million civil penalty
* County lawmakers pull back from big sewer bond issuance
By Zachary Fagenson
May 21 Florida's Miami-Dade County on Tuesday
promised to spend $1.6 billion on fixes for its dilapidated,
accident-prone sewer system in a deal meant to settle a lawsuit
with federal and state environmental officials.
County commissioners, many of whom complained about proposed
user fee hikes of 33 percent over five years, approved a consent
agreement detailing repairs in the county's 7,500 miles of sewer
lines with a vote of 12 to 1.
The agreement, which must also be approved by a judge and
Florida and federal officials, follows another consent pact
signed by Florida's most populous county in the 1990s and
includes a nearly $1 million civil fine and other payments.
The capital program will run 15 years and will require
hiking water fees that now run about $125 quarterly, as well as
use of general obligation and revenue bonds, according to
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other officials.
Lawyers told the commissioners that the agreement limited
possible tougher penalties for the county, whose sewage system
ruptured 65 times between 2010 and 2012. A sewer pipe burst in
2010 spilt 20 million gallons of raw sewage into Biscayne Bay
adjacent to Miami's high-rise towers and other waterways.
Until last week, the commissioners had been considering a
bond issue of about $4.25 billion as a down payment for
a broader overhaul of Miami-Dade's vast water and sewage system
but have backed away amid complaints of raising water fees.
Home to the City of Miami, Miami-Dade has some of the lowest
water rates in America. The county's water department has
estimated it would require $12.6 billion to overhaul the
county's pipes, treatment plants and pumping stations.
The federal government late last year sued Miami-Dade,
alleging it was violating the Clean Water Act. Environmental
activists last week won the right from a judge to join the
federal lawsuit.
While county lawmakers resisted increasing residents' water
fees, some acknowledged that the county had no choice in the
matter.
"At the end of the day it has to happen," said Commissioner
Jose Diaz. "Our infrastructure is falling apart."
Proponents of the curtailed plan also argued that the
capital improvements will spur economic growth, which has been
stymied by inadequate sewer capacity in fast-growing areas.
Buildings sit empty "because the system is already over
capacity on the wastewater limits," said Commissioner Esteban
Bovo, Jr. "There are no benefits, no tax revenue. People can
grasp that when we need to be building capacity."
Some county commissioners urged Gimenez to consider seeking
private investors to fund water treatment plants and a rise in
local hotel taxes mostly paid by tourists as ways to reduce the
rate increases that still must be approved by the lawmakers.