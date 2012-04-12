* Zimmerman turns himself in, arrives at Florida jail
* Will plead not guilty to second-degree murder, lawyer says
* 'Thank you, Jesus,' Trayvon Martin's mother says
By Amy Wimmer Schwarb and Tom Brown
JACKSONVILLE/SANFORD, Fla., April 11 A special
prosecutor in Florida charged neighborhood watch volunteer
George Zimmerman with second-degree murder on Wednesday in the
shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, a move
protesters had demanded for weeks in a racially charged case
that has riveted the United States.
Zimmerman, 28, who had been in hiding, arrived at Seminole
County Jail under arrest after turning himself in. Officers
escorted him from a black SUV to the jail with a jacket draped
over his head. His new defense lawyer said he would plead not
guilty and that a hearing to establish bail could come as soon
as Thursday.
Special prosecutor Angela Corey's decision to charge
Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, came 45 days after the
fatal shooting in a quiet gated community in the central Florida
town of Sanford.
Police had declined to arrest Zimmerman based on his account
of self-defense and Florida's controversial "Stand Your Ground"
law, setting off civil rights demonstrations across the country.
"I can tell you we did not come to this decision lightly,"
Corey told a news conference in Jacksonville after charging
Zimmerman with the most serious crime possible without asserting
premeditation.
"Let me emphasize that we do not prosecute by public
pressure or by petition. We prosecute based on the facts of any
given case as well as the laws of the state of Florida."
Martin, 17, was on his way back to the home of his father's
fiancee when Zimmerman spotted him and considered him
suspicious, calling police and defying their advice to give up
following the teenager.
Zimmerman told police he was walking back to his truck when
Martin attacked him, decking him with one punch to the nose.
Martin then repeatedly slammed Zimmerman's head against a
concrete walkway, Zimmerman's brother and father have said.
Zimmerman then pulled out a 9mm handgun he was licensed to carry
and shot Martin once in the chest.
Witnesses heard screams for help and then a gunshot, sounds
that were captured on 911 emergency calls by neighbors. It was
unclear who was screaming. Martin's parents said they recognized
the voice as their son's. But Zimmerman's brother Robert swore
it was George Zimmerman pleading for help.
"As a family, we are devastated," Robert Zimmerman told
CNN's Piers Morgan, adding he was disappointed by the severity
of the charge.
"The only silver lining in any of this is that my brother is
safe," he said.
The decision on whether to charge Zimmerman rested with
Corey since she was appointed by Florida's governor on March 22.
The firestorm of protests had forced Sanford's police chief
to step aside and the regularly assigned prosecutor to remove
himself from the case, leading to Corey's appointment.
The disputed facts surrounding the shooting have been picked
apart endlessly by television commentators, while dominating the
headlines and reigniting a discussion about guns, self-defense
laws and what it means to be black in America.
The shooting received scant media attention at first, but
Martin's parents, who are divorced, and their lawyers kept
making public calls for Zimmerman's arrest. That led to a media
frenzy, outraged online messages by celebrities, and President
Barack Obama's comment, "If I had a son, he would look like
Trayvon."
By seeking second-degree murder rather than a lesser charge
such as manslaughter, Corey reaffirmed her reputation as a
prosecutor who will seek to bring the most serious charge
possible. If convicted, Zimmerman could face up to life in
prison.
'STAND YOUR GROUND' ON TRIAL
In deciding against arresting Zimmerman, police cited
Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which allows people to use
deadly force when they believe they are in danger of being
killed or suffering great bodily harm.
Among the first tests in the case will be a hearing in which
Zimmerman's lawyer, in order to win immunity under "Stand Your
Ground," will have to convince a judge there is a preponderance
of evidence to show Zimmerman had a reasonable belief he was in
grave danger.
Zimmerman's relatives and supporters have insisted he is not
racist and has been unfairly vilified. They said he feared for
his life during his altercation with Martin and was justified in
using deadly force.
Travyon's parents in turn have appeared on camera
repeatedly, demanding justice for their son.
"We simply wanted an arrest," Travyon's mother, Sybrina
Fulton, told reporters in Washington after Corey's announcement.
"We wanted nothing more, nothing less. We just wanted an arrest.
And we got it. I say thank you. ... Thank you, Jesus."
Zimmerman had been represented by two lawyers, Craig Sonner
and Hal Uhrig, who left the case on Tuesday after saying they
had lost contact with Zimmerman and reporting that Zimmerman
contacted Corey's office directly on Tuesday in an apparent
attempt to resolve the case on his own.
Sonner and Uhrig said they feared for Zimmerman's emotional
and physical well-being from the stress of living in hiding,
mostly alone, while television commentators and sports stars
demanded his arrest.
But his new lawyer, Mark O'Mara, said Zimmerman was fine.
"I'm not concerned about his mental well-being right now,"
O'Mara told Reuters. "He seems very lucid."
Later, he told reporters he expected Zimmerman to appear at
a hearing on Thursday and was hoping a judge would set bail at a
level the Zimmerman family could afford.
"Let's let the process work," O'Mara said. "There are a lot
of high emotions, maybe some of them have been salved by the
arrest. ... We need to calm this down. It needs to be tried in a
courtroom."
"There is a little bit of relief," Sanford Mayor Jeff
Triplett said, speaking of "the path toward healing" for his
city now that community cries for Zimmerman's arrest had been
answered.
"We call for continued calm in the city of Sanford, its
surrounding communities, and across the nation," Triplett said.
"This is an event that touched many hearts and many lives,
and started conversations, but we hope that the atmosphere of
civility will continue."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Liston, Ian Simpson, Chris
Francescani, David Adams and Kevin Gray; Writing by Daniel
Trotta; Editing by Peter Cooney)